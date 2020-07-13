All apartments in Boston
238 Everett St.
238 Everett St.

238 Everett Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

238 Everett Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
East Boston 2 bed / 1 bath apartment for rent, close to the Blue Line. Just a quick T ride and you're downtown! The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. Ceramic tiled bath and gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows provide a lot of natural sunlight. Good-sized bedrooms. This apartment is professionally-managed. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. East Boston is a great part of town. This building is close to the beach and nearby to dozens of fantastic restaurants. Call today to set your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Everett St. have any available units?
238 Everett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Everett St. have?
Some of 238 Everett St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Everett St. currently offering any rent specials?
238 Everett St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Everett St. pet-friendly?
No, 238 Everett St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 238 Everett St. offer parking?
No, 238 Everett St. does not offer parking.
Does 238 Everett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Everett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Everett St. have a pool?
No, 238 Everett St. does not have a pool.
Does 238 Everett St. have accessible units?
No, 238 Everett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Everett St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Everett St. has units with dishwashers.
