238 Everett St.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities

East Boston 2 bed / 1 bath apartment for rent, close to the Blue Line. Just a quick T ride and you're downtown! The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. Ceramic tiled bath and gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows provide a lot of natural sunlight. Good-sized bedrooms. This apartment is professionally-managed. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. East Boston is a great part of town. This building is close to the beach and nearby to dozens of fantastic restaurants. Call today to set your appointment.