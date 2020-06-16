All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

230 Newbury St.

230 Newbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

230 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Newbury St. have any available units?
230 Newbury St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Newbury St. have?
Some of 230 Newbury St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Newbury St. currently offering any rent specials?
230 Newbury St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Newbury St. pet-friendly?
No, 230 Newbury St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 230 Newbury St. offer parking?
No, 230 Newbury St. does not offer parking.
Does 230 Newbury St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Newbury St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Newbury St. have a pool?
No, 230 Newbury St. does not have a pool.
Does 230 Newbury St. have accessible units?
No, 230 Newbury St. does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Newbury St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Newbury St. does not have units with dishwashers.
