Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 230 Newbury St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
230 Newbury St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
230 Newbury St.
230 Newbury Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
230 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 Newbury St. have any available units?
230 Newbury St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 230 Newbury St. have?
Some of 230 Newbury St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 230 Newbury St. currently offering any rent specials?
230 Newbury St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Newbury St. pet-friendly?
No, 230 Newbury St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 230 Newbury St. offer parking?
No, 230 Newbury St. does not offer parking.
Does 230 Newbury St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Newbury St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Newbury St. have a pool?
No, 230 Newbury St. does not have a pool.
Does 230 Newbury St. have accessible units?
No, 230 Newbury St. does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Newbury St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Newbury St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College