23 Snowhill St.

23 Snow Hill St · No Longer Available
Location

23 Snow Hill St, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in North End. The apartment features Central Air,Ceramic Tiles,Dishwasher,Disposal,Gas Heat,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Microwave,Modern Bath and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Snowhill St. have any available units?
23 Snowhill St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Snowhill St. have?
Some of 23 Snowhill St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Snowhill St. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Snowhill St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Snowhill St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Snowhill St. is pet friendly.
Does 23 Snowhill St. offer parking?
No, 23 Snowhill St. does not offer parking.
Does 23 Snowhill St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Snowhill St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Snowhill St. have a pool?
No, 23 Snowhill St. does not have a pool.
Does 23 Snowhill St. have accessible units?
No, 23 Snowhill St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Snowhill St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Snowhill St. has units with dishwashers.
