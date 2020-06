Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Make this charming 3 bed apt your home this Fall! Large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Three good size bedrooms. Coin operated laundry in basement. Hardwood floors. Tiled bathroom. Large common backyard. 1st and last month to move in, NO FEE!!! Conveniently located within walking distance to Southie's bars and restaurants, as well as the gorgeous Carson Beach. This is a commuter's dream: walk to Andre Sq. T station (red line), bus stop around the corner - you'll get to Downtown Boston in minutes! Easy access to expressways. Near South Bay Plaza with brand new AMC Movie Theater! On street parking with resident sticker.



Terms: One year lease