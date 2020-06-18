All apartments in Boston
221 West Newton Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

221 West Newton Street

221 West Newton Street · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 West Newton Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 West Newton Street Apt #2F, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful recently renovated 1 bed/1 bath with a large private deck. New kitchen updated with granite countertops, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Central Air. Washer/dryer in unit. Recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout. Heat and Hot water included in rent. Great location - 1 block to Prudential. Pet friendly. Street Parking with permit. Off-street parking available. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3583775 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 West Newton Street have any available units?
221 West Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 West Newton Street have?
Some of 221 West Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 West Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 West Newton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 West Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 West Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 221 West Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 West Newton Street does offer parking.
Does 221 West Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 West Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 West Newton Street have a pool?
No, 221 West Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 West Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 221 West Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 West Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 West Newton Street has units with dishwashers.
