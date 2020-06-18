221 West Newton Street

Amenities
1 West Newton Street Apt #2F, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful recently renovated 1 bed/1 bath with a large private deck. New kitchen updated with granite countertops, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Central Air. Washer/dryer in unit. Recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout. Heat and Hot water included in rent. Great location - 1 block to Prudential. Pet friendly. Street Parking with permit. Off-street parking available. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3583775 ]