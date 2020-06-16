221 Massachusetts Avenue

Amenities
1 Massachusetts Avenue Apt #505A, Boston, MA 02115 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Spacious 1 Bed in Full Service Building. Pet Friendly. Gym. Roof Deck. Apartments feature: ✓ Hardwood floors, ✓ Elegant baths, ✓Walk-in closets, Kitchens: ✓Granite countertops, ✓Gaggeneau & Miele Ovens, ✓Sub Zero Refrigerators, ✓Birchwood cabinets Building Features: ✓New Fitness Facility, ✓Penthouse WiFi Zone, ✓Underground Parking, ✓Doorman Services, ✓Tillinger's Concierge Service, ✓Pristine Laundry Facilities, ✓Rooftop Terrace w/grills, ✓24 Hour Security, ✓On-Site Maintenance, ✓Whole Foods Market, ✓Heat, hot water, and A/C included. Nearby Transportation: Subways Green Line - Symphony stop/ Hynes stop, Orange Line - Massachusetts Ave. T-stop [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3583793 ]