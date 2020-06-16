All apartments in Boston
221 Massachusetts Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

221 Massachusetts Avenue

221 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 505A · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
1 Massachusetts Avenue Apt #505A, Boston, MA 02115 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Spacious 1 Bed in Full Service Building. Pet Friendly. Gym. Roof Deck. Apartments feature: ✓ Hardwood floors, ✓ Elegant baths, ✓Walk-in closets, Kitchens: ✓Granite countertops, ✓Gaggeneau & Miele Ovens, ✓Sub Zero Refrigerators, ✓Birchwood cabinets Building Features: ✓New Fitness Facility, ✓Penthouse WiFi Zone, ✓Underground Parking, ✓Doorman Services, ✓Tillinger's Concierge Service, ✓Pristine Laundry Facilities, ✓Rooftop Terrace w/grills, ✓24 Hour Security, ✓On-Site Maintenance, ✓Whole Foods Market, ✓Heat, hot water, and A/C included. Nearby Transportation: Subways Green Line - Symphony stop/ Hynes stop, Orange Line - Massachusetts Ave. T-stop [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3583793 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Massachusetts Avenue have any available units?
221 Massachusetts Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Massachusetts Avenue have?
Some of 221 Massachusetts Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Massachusetts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 Massachusetts Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Massachusetts Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Massachusetts Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 221 Massachusetts Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 Massachusetts Avenue does offer parking.
Does 221 Massachusetts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Massachusetts Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Massachusetts Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 Massachusetts Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 Massachusetts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 Massachusetts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Massachusetts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Massachusetts Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
