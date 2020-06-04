220 Saratoga St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

East Boston three bed / one bath apartment for rent, close to the Blue Line. Just a quick T ride and you're downtown! This apartment keeps its original charm with upgraded condo-quality finishes. Separate kitchen Hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows provide a lot of natural sunlight. Good-sized bedrooms. Laundry in unit. This apartment is professionally-managed. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. East Boston is a wonderful part of town. The apartment sits nearby to tons of shops, bodegas, places to eat, and public transportation. Great neighborhood. Call today to schedule your appointment.