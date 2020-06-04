All apartments in Boston
220 Saratoga St.

220 Saratoga Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

220 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
East Boston three bed / one bath apartment for rent, close to the Blue Line. Just a quick T ride and you're downtown! This apartment keeps its original charm with upgraded condo-quality finishes. Separate kitchen Hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows provide a lot of natural sunlight. Good-sized bedrooms. Laundry in unit. This apartment is professionally-managed. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. East Boston is a wonderful part of town. The apartment sits nearby to tons of shops, bodegas, places to eat, and public transportation. Great neighborhood. Call today to schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Saratoga St. have any available units?
220 Saratoga St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Saratoga St. have?
Some of 220 Saratoga St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Saratoga St. currently offering any rent specials?
220 Saratoga St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Saratoga St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Saratoga St. is pet friendly.
Does 220 Saratoga St. offer parking?
No, 220 Saratoga St. does not offer parking.
Does 220 Saratoga St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Saratoga St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Saratoga St. have a pool?
No, 220 Saratoga St. does not have a pool.
Does 220 Saratoga St. have accessible units?
No, 220 Saratoga St. does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Saratoga St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Saratoga St. has units with dishwashers.
