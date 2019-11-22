All apartments in Boston
22 Chiswick Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

22 Chiswick Road

22 Chiswick Road · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Chiswick Road Apt #1, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 08/01/2020. No pets allowed. 1 Bedroom Available August 1st - Renovated Kitchen - Hardwood floors - Laundry on Site Sorry: no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584862 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Chiswick Road have any available units?
22 Chiswick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 22 Chiswick Road currently offering any rent specials?
22 Chiswick Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Chiswick Road pet-friendly?
No, 22 Chiswick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 22 Chiswick Road offer parking?
No, 22 Chiswick Road does not offer parking.
Does 22 Chiswick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Chiswick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Chiswick Road have a pool?
No, 22 Chiswick Road does not have a pool.
Does 22 Chiswick Road have accessible units?
No, 22 Chiswick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Chiswick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Chiswick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Chiswick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Chiswick Road does not have units with air conditioning.
