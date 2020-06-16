Rent Calculator
219 Park Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
219 Park Drive
219 Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
219 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
some paid utils
oven
beautiful , great price two bedroom lots of windows and views
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/219-park-dr-boston-ma-02215-usa-unit-34/c76394e9-2d02-472f-bad9-161efbd4ad30
(RLNE5829676)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Park Drive have any available units?
219 Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 219 Park Drive have?
Some of 219 Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 219 Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 219 Park Drive offer parking?
No, 219 Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 219 Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Park Drive have a pool?
No, 219 Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 219 Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
