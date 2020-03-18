All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

212 Maverick St

212 Maverick Street · (781) 336-6975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Maverick Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This apartment is currently being completely renovated.

**New pictures coming soon.

Renovations will include granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new paint, new kitchen, new bathroom, brand new paint & laundry in-unit. The building is centrally located, just minutes from the Maverick T stop and just 6-minutes to Downtown Boston. Heat Included

For More Information Contact

Pauline Golden
Real Estate Resources
(781) 336-6975
pgolden@rerboston.com
www.rerboston.com

(RLNE5571766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Maverick St have any available units?
212 Maverick St has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Maverick St have?
Some of 212 Maverick St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Maverick St currently offering any rent specials?
212 Maverick St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Maverick St pet-friendly?
No, 212 Maverick St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 212 Maverick St offer parking?
No, 212 Maverick St does not offer parking.
Does 212 Maverick St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Maverick St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Maverick St have a pool?
No, 212 Maverick St does not have a pool.
Does 212 Maverick St have accessible units?
No, 212 Maverick St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Maverick St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Maverick St has units with dishwashers.
