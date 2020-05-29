All apartments in Boston
210 Hemenway

210 Hemenway Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 47  Ruggles St @ Parker St (0.27 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Columbus Ave (0.39 mi)Bus: 39  Huntington Ave @ Forsyth Way (0.10 mi)Tram: E  Northeastern University (0.07 mi)Rail: Franklin Line  Ruggles (0.30 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Ruggles (0.30 mi)Bus: 28  Ruggles (0.28 mi)Bus: 9  Louis Prang St @ Evans Way (0.33 mi)Bus: 1  Massachusetts Ave @ Huntington Ave (0.36 mi)Bus: 55  Queensberry St @ Jersey St (0.34 mi)Bus: 8  132 Brookline Ave opp Fullerton St (0.58 mi)Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line  Yawkey (0.66 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Hemenway have any available units?
210 Hemenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 210 Hemenway currently offering any rent specials?
210 Hemenway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Hemenway pet-friendly?
No, 210 Hemenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 210 Hemenway offer parking?
No, 210 Hemenway does not offer parking.
Does 210 Hemenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Hemenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Hemenway have a pool?
No, 210 Hemenway does not have a pool.
Does 210 Hemenway have accessible units?
No, 210 Hemenway does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Hemenway have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Hemenway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Hemenway have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Hemenway does not have units with air conditioning.
