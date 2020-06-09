All apartments in Boston
21 Saint Lukes Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

21 Saint Lukes Rd.

21 Saint Lukes Road · No Longer Available
Location

21 Saint Lukes Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have any available units?
21 Saint Lukes Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have?
Some of 21 Saint Lukes Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Saint Lukes Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Saint Lukes Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Saint Lukes Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. offer parking?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have a pool?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have accessible units?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
