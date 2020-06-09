Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 21 Saint Lukes Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
21 Saint Lukes Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 Saint Lukes Rd.
21 Saint Lukes Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
21 Saint Lukes Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have any available units?
21 Saint Lukes Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have?
Some of 21 Saint Lukes Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21 Saint Lukes Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Saint Lukes Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Saint Lukes Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. offer parking?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have a pool?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have accessible units?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Saint Lukes Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Saint Lukes Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College