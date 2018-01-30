Rent Calculator
All apartments in Boston
Home
Boston, MA
21 Forest Hills
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 Forest Hills
21 Forest Hills Street
No Longer Available
Location
21 Forest Hills Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 42 Washington St @ Montebello Rd (0.07 mi)Bus: 16 Circuit Dr @ Glen Ln (0.56 mi)Bus: 22 Seaver St @ Humboldt Ave (0.50 mi)Subway: Orange Line Green Street (0.29 mi)Bus: 44 Columbus Ave @ Weld Ave (0.33 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 Forest Hills have any available units?
21 Forest Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 21 Forest Hills currently offering any rent specials?
21 Forest Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Forest Hills pet-friendly?
No, 21 Forest Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 21 Forest Hills offer parking?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not offer parking.
Does 21 Forest Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Forest Hills have a pool?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not have a pool.
Does 21 Forest Hills have accessible units?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Forest Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Forest Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
