All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 21 Forest Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
21 Forest Hills
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

21 Forest Hills

21 Forest Hills Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21 Forest Hills Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 42  Washington St @ Montebello Rd (0.07 mi)Bus: 16  Circuit Dr @ Glen Ln (0.56 mi)Bus: 22  Seaver St @ Humboldt Ave (0.50 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Green Street (0.29 mi)Bus: 44  Columbus Ave @ Weld Ave (0.33 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Forest Hills have any available units?
21 Forest Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 21 Forest Hills currently offering any rent specials?
21 Forest Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Forest Hills pet-friendly?
No, 21 Forest Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 21 Forest Hills offer parking?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not offer parking.
Does 21 Forest Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Forest Hills have a pool?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not have a pool.
Does 21 Forest Hills have accessible units?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Forest Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Forest Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Forest Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College