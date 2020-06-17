All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 21 Dix Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
21 Dix Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

21 Dix Street

21 Dix Street · (508) 930-0687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21 Dix Street, Boston, MA 02122
St. Marks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently renovated three bedroom, one bathroom condo on second floor now available for end of August or September 1st occupancy. Fully applianced eat-in-kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large open concept living room and dining room with high ceilings and sunny bay windows. Enjoy a nice night on the large back deck. Hardwood floors throughout, gas heating and cooking, in-unit washer/dryer, and plenty of basement storage. Huge shared backyard. Just a short distance to the Fields Corner T stop. This one will check off all your boxes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Dix Street have any available units?
21 Dix Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Dix Street have?
Some of 21 Dix Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Dix Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Dix Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Dix Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Dix Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 21 Dix Street offer parking?
No, 21 Dix Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 Dix Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Dix Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Dix Street have a pool?
No, 21 Dix Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Dix Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Dix Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Dix Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Dix Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 21 Dix Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity