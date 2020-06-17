21 Dix Street

Amenities

Recently renovated three bedroom, one bathroom condo on second floor now available for end of August or September 1st occupancy. Fully applianced eat-in-kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large open concept living room and dining room with high ceilings and sunny bay windows. Enjoy a nice night on the large back deck. Hardwood floors throughout, gas heating and cooking, in-unit washer/dryer, and plenty of basement storage. Huge shared backyard. Just a short distance to the Fields Corner T stop. This one will check off all your boxes!