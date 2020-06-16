All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 207 Hemenway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
207 Hemenway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

207 Hemenway

207 Hemenway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

207 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 47  Ruggles St @ Parker St (0.27 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Columbus Ave (0.39 mi)Bus: 39  Huntington Ave @ Forsyth Way (0.10 mi)Tram: E  Northeastern University (0.07 mi)Rail: Franklin Line  Ruggles (0.30 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Ruggles (0.30 mi)Bus: 28  Ruggles (0.28 mi)Bus: 9  Louis Prang St @ Evans Way (0.33 mi)Bus: 1  Massachusetts Ave @ Huntington Ave (0.36 mi)Bus: 55  Queensberry St @ Jersey St (0.34 mi)Bus: 8  132 Brookline Ave opp Fullerton St (0.58 mi)Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line  Yawkey (0.66 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Hemenway have any available units?
207 Hemenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 207 Hemenway currently offering any rent specials?
207 Hemenway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Hemenway pet-friendly?
No, 207 Hemenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 207 Hemenway offer parking?
No, 207 Hemenway does not offer parking.
Does 207 Hemenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Hemenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Hemenway have a pool?
No, 207 Hemenway does not have a pool.
Does 207 Hemenway have accessible units?
No, 207 Hemenway does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Hemenway have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Hemenway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Hemenway have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Hemenway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College