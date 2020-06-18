All apartments in Boston
206 Hemenway

206 Hemenway Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 47  Ruggles St @ Parker St (0.27 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Columbus Ave (0.39 mi)Bus: 39  Huntington Ave @ Forsyth Way (0.10 mi)Tram: E  Northeastern University (0.07 mi)Rail: Franklin Line  Ruggles (0.30 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Ruggles (0.30 mi)Bus: 28  Ruggles (0.28 mi)Bus: 9  Louis Prang St @ Evans Way (0.33 mi)Bus: 1  Massachusetts Ave @ Huntington Ave (0.36 mi)Bus: 55  Queensberry St @ Jersey St (0.34 mi)Bus: 8  132 Brookline Ave opp Fullerton St (0.58 mi)Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line  Yawkey (0.66 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Hemenway have any available units?
206 Hemenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 206 Hemenway currently offering any rent specials?
206 Hemenway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Hemenway pet-friendly?
No, 206 Hemenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 206 Hemenway offer parking?
No, 206 Hemenway does not offer parking.
Does 206 Hemenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Hemenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Hemenway have a pool?
No, 206 Hemenway does not have a pool.
Does 206 Hemenway have accessible units?
No, 206 Hemenway does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Hemenway have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Hemenway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Hemenway have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Hemenway does not have units with air conditioning.
