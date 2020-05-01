203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious and charming parlor level two bedroom with private outdoor space in an unbeatable location! Enter into the living room where bay windows along with 11 foot ceilings allow ample natural light. Formal dining room accented with a fireplace has room to comfortably seat eight and is perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen off of the dining room is updated with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and carrara marble counter tops. Door off of the kitchen leads to the private deck. Bedrooms in the back of the apartment are spacious and both comfortably fit queen size beds. Hardwood floors throughout, ample storage, and in-unit washer/dryer complete this home. Beautifully maintained brownstone located less than a block to both the orange and green lines, and steps to the Southwest Corridor, Titus Sparrow Park, Symphony Hall, Whole Foods, Copley Square, Northeastern, and the best that both the South End and Back Bay has to offer! Available June 1, 2020.