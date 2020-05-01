All apartments in Boston
203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2
203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2

203 Saint Botolph Street · (617) 908-4000
Location

203 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious and charming parlor level two bedroom with private outdoor space in an unbeatable location! Enter into the living room where bay windows along with 11 foot ceilings allow ample natural light. Formal dining room accented with a fireplace has room to comfortably seat eight and is perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen off of the dining room is updated with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and carrara marble counter tops. Door off of the kitchen leads to the private deck. Bedrooms in the back of the apartment are spacious and both comfortably fit queen size beds. Hardwood floors throughout, ample storage, and in-unit washer/dryer complete this home. Beautifully maintained brownstone located less than a block to both the orange and green lines, and steps to the Southwest Corridor, Titus Sparrow Park, Symphony Hall, Whole Foods, Copley Square, Northeastern, and the best that both the South End and Back Bay has to offer! Available June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 have any available units?
203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 have?
Some of 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Saint Botolph Street Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
