All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 203 Hillside St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
203 Hillside St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

203 Hillside St.

203 Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

203 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Hillside St. have any available units?
203 Hillside St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 203 Hillside St. currently offering any rent specials?
203 Hillside St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Hillside St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Hillside St. is pet friendly.
Does 203 Hillside St. offer parking?
No, 203 Hillside St. does not offer parking.
Does 203 Hillside St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Hillside St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Hillside St. have a pool?
No, 203 Hillside St. does not have a pool.
Does 203 Hillside St. have accessible units?
No, 203 Hillside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Hillside St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Hillside St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Hillside St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Hillside St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College