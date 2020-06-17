Rent Calculator
Boston, MA
/
201 Harvard Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 Harvard Ave.
201 Harvard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
201 Harvard Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Harvard Ave. have any available units?
201 Harvard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 201 Harvard Ave. have?
Some of 201 Harvard Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 Harvard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
201 Harvard Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Harvard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. offer parking?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. have a pool?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Harvard Ave. has units with dishwashers.
