201 Harvard Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

201 Harvard Ave.

201 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 Harvard Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Harvard Ave. have any available units?
201 Harvard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Harvard Ave. have?
Some of 201 Harvard Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Harvard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
201 Harvard Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Harvard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. offer parking?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. have a pool?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 201 Harvard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Harvard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Harvard Ave. has units with dishwashers.
