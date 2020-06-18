Rent Calculator
20 Sussex
20 Sussex Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
20 Sussex Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 2.5 bathroom located in Roxbury. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 Sussex have any available units?
20 Sussex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 20 Sussex currently offering any rent specials?
20 Sussex isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Sussex pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Sussex is pet friendly.
Does 20 Sussex offer parking?
No, 20 Sussex does not offer parking.
Does 20 Sussex have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Sussex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Sussex have a pool?
No, 20 Sussex does not have a pool.
Does 20 Sussex have accessible units?
No, 20 Sussex does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Sussex have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Sussex does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Sussex have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Sussex does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
