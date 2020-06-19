20 Sunnyside St 11

Amenities
Unit 11 Available 07/01/20 Refurbished School Building - Unique Studio in JP! - Property Id: 267823
NO BROKER FEE! An incredibly unique unit - large second floor studio with massive windows in a refurbished school building building in JP! Nearly 600sf of recent construction (hardwood floors, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, microwave included). Pet-friendly, with W/D in unit. Parking for rent available! Available 7/1, reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267823
Property Id 267823
(RLNE5759061)