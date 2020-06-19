All apartments in Boston
20 Sunnyside St 11
20 Sunnyside St 11

20 Sunnyside Street · (207) 356-1327
Location

20 Sunnyside Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 11 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 11 Available 07/01/20 Refurbished School Building - Unique Studio in JP! - Property Id: 267823

NO BROKER FEE! An incredibly unique unit - large second floor studio with massive windows in a refurbished school building building in JP! Nearly 600sf of recent construction (hardwood floors, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, microwave included). Pet-friendly, with W/D in unit. Parking for rent available! Available 7/1, reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Sunnyside St 11 have any available units?
20 Sunnyside St 11 has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Sunnyside St 11 have?
Some of 20 Sunnyside St 11's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Sunnyside St 11 currently offering any rent specials?
20 Sunnyside St 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Sunnyside St 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Sunnyside St 11 is pet friendly.
Does 20 Sunnyside St 11 offer parking?
Yes, 20 Sunnyside St 11 does offer parking.
Does 20 Sunnyside St 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Sunnyside St 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Sunnyside St 11 have a pool?
No, 20 Sunnyside St 11 does not have a pool.
Does 20 Sunnyside St 11 have accessible units?
No, 20 Sunnyside St 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Sunnyside St 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Sunnyside St 11 has units with dishwashers.
