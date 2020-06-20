All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 20 Radcliffe Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
20 Radcliffe Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

20 Radcliffe Rd.

20 Radcliffe Road · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 Radcliffe Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great deal on this studio bedroom located in a quiet and professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 and 57 buses, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, a spacious living room, eat-in tiled kitchen with full tiled bathroom, a private patio, and apartment is cable/Internet ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site as well as off-street parking for an extra $125/month. Ideal for working professionals, or graduate students. Call Dave from East Coast Realty

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Radcliffe Rd. have any available units?
20 Radcliffe Rd. has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Radcliffe Rd. have?
Some of 20 Radcliffe Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Radcliffe Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Radcliffe Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Radcliffe Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 20 Radcliffe Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 20 Radcliffe Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 20 Radcliffe Rd. does offer parking.
Does 20 Radcliffe Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Radcliffe Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Radcliffe Rd. have a pool?
No, 20 Radcliffe Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Radcliffe Rd. have accessible units?
No, 20 Radcliffe Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Radcliffe Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Radcliffe Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20 Radcliffe Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity