Last updated April 13 2020 at 2:09 AM

20 Highgate St.

20 Highgate Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Highgate Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 8 bedroom townhouse with 3 bathroom located in Allston. The townhouse features Ceiling Fans,Dishwasher,Electric and Water,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,Microwave,Modern Bath,Oven,Refrigerator,Stove,Tenant Pays Heat and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Highgate St. have any available units?
20 Highgate St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Highgate St. have?
Some of 20 Highgate St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Highgate St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Highgate St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Highgate St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Highgate St. is pet friendly.
Does 20 Highgate St. offer parking?
No, 20 Highgate St. does not offer parking.
Does 20 Highgate St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Highgate St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Highgate St. have a pool?
No, 20 Highgate St. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Highgate St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Highgate St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Highgate St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Highgate St. has units with dishwashers.
