2 West 6th St..

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in a brand new and professionally managed apartment building. This unit has an open-concept layout. The front door opens up to a modern, eat-in kitchen that flows right into the dining and living space. The kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances and an oversized island with a marble waterfall countertop. At the end of the main living area, tenants get access to a private deck. Off the main area is a spacious bedroom and a modern tiled bathroom. The unit has hardwood floors throughout and in-unit laundry. The apartment building is located in the heart of South Boston and is just blocks away from the Broadway MBTA stop.



Terms: One year lease