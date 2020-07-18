All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

2 West 6th St.

2 West Sixth Street · (857) 204-8003
Location

2 West Sixth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in a brand new and professionally managed apartment building. This unit has an open-concept layout. The front door opens up to a modern, eat-in kitchen that flows right into the dining and living space. The kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances and an oversized island with a marble waterfall countertop. At the end of the main living area, tenants get access to a private deck. Off the main area is a spacious bedroom and a modern tiled bathroom. The unit has hardwood floors throughout and in-unit laundry. The apartment building is located in the heart of South Boston and is just blocks away from the Broadway MBTA stop.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2 West 6th St. have any available units?
2 West 6th St. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 2 West 6th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2 West 6th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 West 6th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2 West 6th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2 West 6th St. offer parking?
No, 2 West 6th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2 West 6th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 West 6th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 West 6th St. have a pool?
No, 2 West 6th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2 West 6th St. have accessible units?
No, 2 West 6th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 West 6th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 West 6th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 West 6th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 West 6th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

