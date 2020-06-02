All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 2 W 6th St Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
2 W 6th St Unit 101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2 W 6th St Unit 101

2 West Sixth Street · (781) 336-6975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 West Sixth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3150 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Perfectly situated in South Boston this beautiful 1 bed 1 bath is located in a brand new luxury condominium building just a 5-minute walk from the Broadway T.

Exquisite finishes throughout HW floors, contemporary european design and quartz countertops Jenn-air stainless steel appliances/gas cooking. Video Intercom, elevator access, in-unit full size laundry and spacious master closet.

Close proximity to Seaport, Restaurants and Bars. Store your bike in secured internal bike room. Garage parking for rent.

For More Information Contact

Pauline Golden
Real Estate Resources
(781) 336-6975
pgolden@rerboston.com
www.rerboston.com

(RLNE5578801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 W 6th St Unit 101 have any available units?
2 W 6th St Unit 101 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 W 6th St Unit 101 have?
Some of 2 W 6th St Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 W 6th St Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2 W 6th St Unit 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 W 6th St Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 2 W 6th St Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2 W 6th St Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 2 W 6th St Unit 101 does offer parking.
Does 2 W 6th St Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 W 6th St Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 W 6th St Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 2 W 6th St Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2 W 6th St Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 2 W 6th St Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 W 6th St Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 W 6th St Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2 W 6th St Unit 101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity