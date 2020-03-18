Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
2 Saint James
2 Saint James Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2 Saint James Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath in a 3-level townhouse (Basement 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Saint James have any available units?
2 Saint James doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 2 Saint James currently offering any rent specials?
2 Saint James isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Saint James pet-friendly?
No, 2 Saint James is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 2 Saint James offer parking?
No, 2 Saint James does not offer parking.
Does 2 Saint James have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Saint James does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Saint James have a pool?
No, 2 Saint James does not have a pool.
Does 2 Saint James have accessible units?
No, 2 Saint James does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Saint James have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Saint James does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Saint James have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Saint James does not have units with air conditioning.
