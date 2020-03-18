All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 2 Saint James.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
2 Saint James
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2 Saint James

2 Saint James Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 Saint James Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath in a 3-level townhouse (Basement 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Saint James have any available units?
2 Saint James doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 2 Saint James currently offering any rent specials?
2 Saint James isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Saint James pet-friendly?
No, 2 Saint James is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2 Saint James offer parking?
No, 2 Saint James does not offer parking.
Does 2 Saint James have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Saint James does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Saint James have a pool?
No, 2 Saint James does not have a pool.
Does 2 Saint James have accessible units?
No, 2 Saint James does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Saint James have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Saint James does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Saint James have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Saint James does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College