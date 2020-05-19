This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in East Boston. The apartment features eat in kitchen,GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,hardwood floors,huge bedrooms,stainless steel,stainless steel appliances and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Brigham St. have any available units?
2 Brigham St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Brigham St. have?
Some of 2 Brigham St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Brigham St. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Brigham St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Brigham St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Brigham St. is pet friendly.
Does 2 Brigham St. offer parking?
No, 2 Brigham St. does not offer parking.
Does 2 Brigham St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Brigham St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Brigham St. have a pool?
No, 2 Brigham St. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Brigham St. have accessible units?
No, 2 Brigham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Brigham St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Brigham St. does not have units with dishwashers.