Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:30 PM

197 Friend

197 Friend Street · (857) 277-1857
Location

197 Friend Street, Boston, MA 02114
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
yoga
Unit Amenities o New Construction o Stainless Steel Appliances o Quartz Countertops o Wood Flooring o Washer & Dryer o Breakfast Bar o Balcony (select homes) o Central A/C o Walk-in Closets o Soft-close cabinets and drawers o High Ceilings o Fireplace (select homes) o Large Balconies o Premier Bathrooms o Pet-Friendly o Smoke- Free Community Building Amenities o Rooftop social deck with swimming pool and skyline views o Fireplace lounge, courtyard and grill area, and outdoor theater on rooftop social deck o 24-hour fitness center featuring cardio machines with personal TVs o Yoga and spin studio equipped with cycling bikes, yoga mats, and stability balls

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Friend have any available units?
197 Friend has a unit available for $3,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 197 Friend have?
Some of 197 Friend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Friend currently offering any rent specials?
197 Friend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Friend pet-friendly?
No, 197 Friend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 197 Friend offer parking?
No, 197 Friend does not offer parking.
Does 197 Friend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 197 Friend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Friend have a pool?
Yes, 197 Friend has a pool.
Does 197 Friend have accessible units?
No, 197 Friend does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Friend have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Friend does not have units with dishwashers.
Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
