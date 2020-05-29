197 Friend

Amenities
Unit Amenities o New Construction o Stainless Steel Appliances o Quartz Countertops o Wood Flooring o Washer & Dryer o Breakfast Bar o Balcony (select homes) o Central A/C o Walk-in Closets o Soft-close cabinets and drawers o High Ceilings o Fireplace (select homes) o Large Balconies o Premier Bathrooms o Pet-Friendly o Smoke- Free Community Building Amenities o Rooftop social deck with swimming pool and skyline views o Fireplace lounge, courtyard and grill area, and outdoor theater on rooftop social deck o 24-hour fitness center featuring cardio machines with personal TVs o Yoga and spin studio equipped with cycling bikes, yoga mats, and stability balls
Terms: One year lease