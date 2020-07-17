1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F

Amenities
Unit 11F Available 09/01/20 Great 1 bedroom apartment near Boston College! - Property Id: 270647
Available September 1st!
Great 1 bedroom apartment right near Boston College and Cleveland Circle! Heat/hot water included. Building complex has a great pool open in the warmer months! Tons of natural sunlight, cat friendly, and elevator building. Right near the T, making the commute downtown a breeze. Laundry on-site.
Text, call, or email me for a showing!
Best,
Sam
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270647
Property Id 270647
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5876918)