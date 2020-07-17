1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 11F Available 09/01/20 Great 1 bedroom apartment near Boston College! - Property Id: 270647



Available September 1st!

Great 1 bedroom apartment right near Boston College and Cleveland Circle! Heat/hot water included. Building complex has a great pool open in the warmer months! Tons of natural sunlight, cat friendly, and elevator building. Right near the T, making the commute downtown a breeze. Laundry on-site.

Text, call, or email me for a showing!

Best,

Sam

No Dogs Allowed



