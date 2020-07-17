All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F

1946 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 410-8052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1946 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 11F · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 11F Available 09/01/20 Great 1 bedroom apartment near Boston College! - Property Id: 270647

Available September 1st!
Great 1 bedroom apartment right near Boston College and Cleveland Circle! Heat/hot water included. Building complex has a great pool open in the warmer months! Tons of natural sunlight, cat friendly, and elevator building. Right near the T, making the commute downtown a breeze. Laundry on-site.
Text, call, or email me for a showing!
Best,
Sam
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270647
Property Id 270647

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5876918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F have any available units?
1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F have?
Some of 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F currently offering any rent specials?
1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F is pet friendly.
Does 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F offer parking?
No, 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F does not offer parking.
Does 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F have a pool?
Yes, 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F has a pool.
Does 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F have accessible units?
No, 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F does not have units with dishwashers.
