Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 194 West Sixth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
194 West Sixth
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
194 West Sixth
194 West Sixth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
194 West Sixth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16 Preble St @ Vinton St (0.43 mi)Bus: 10 Dorchester St @ W 6th St (0.15 mi)Subway: Red Line Andrew (0.50 mi)Bus: 11 W 6th St @ E St (0.03 mi)Bus: 9 W Broadway @ E St (0.18 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 194 West Sixth have any available units?
194 West Sixth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 194 West Sixth currently offering any rent specials?
194 West Sixth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 West Sixth pet-friendly?
No, 194 West Sixth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 194 West Sixth offer parking?
No, 194 West Sixth does not offer parking.
Does 194 West Sixth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 West Sixth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 West Sixth have a pool?
No, 194 West Sixth does not have a pool.
Does 194 West Sixth have accessible units?
No, 194 West Sixth does not have accessible units.
Does 194 West Sixth have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 West Sixth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 West Sixth have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 West Sixth does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College