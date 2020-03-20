191 Park Dr.

Amenities

AVAILABLE OCTOBER or NOVEMBER - This is a renovated one 1 bedroom apartment with granite counters in the kitchen stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout. Bay windows in the living room. One big bedroom on the second floor of a brownstone building. Working professionals and graduate students welcome! Cats ok! No dogs! The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and Newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door. Call or email Dave at: 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty(dot)com



Terms: One year lease