Boston, MA
191 Park Dr.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

191 Park Dr.

191 Park Drive · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

191 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE OCTOBER or NOVEMBER - This is a renovated one 1 bedroom apartment with granite counters in the kitchen stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout. Bay windows in the living room. One big bedroom on the second floor of a brownstone building. Working professionals and graduate students welcome! Cats ok! No dogs! The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and Newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door. Call or email Dave at: 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty(dot)com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Park Dr. have any available units?
191 Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Park Dr. have?
Some of 191 Park Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
191 Park Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Park Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Park Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 191 Park Dr. offer parking?
No, 191 Park Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 191 Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 191 Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 191 Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 191 Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Park Dr. has units with dishwashers.
