Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

190 Kelton St.

190 Kelton Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Kelton Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
new construction
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM /2 BATHROOM CONDO WITH CENTRAL AIR, LAUNDRY IN UNIT AND VERY CLOSE TO THE TRAIN Step into this beautiful home that is perfect for a group of 4 who would like to raise their lifestyle. Freshly painted, new doors, floors, lighting, appliances and granite. All the bells &amp; whistles of a new home in a beautiful brownstone located on the entrance way to Brookline's Coolidge Corner area and easy access to Greenline, Allston, Village, nightlife and restaurants. This is available asap for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Kelton St. have any available units?
190 Kelton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 Kelton St. have?
Some of 190 Kelton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Kelton St. currently offering any rent specials?
190 Kelton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Kelton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Kelton St. is pet friendly.
Does 190 Kelton St. offer parking?
No, 190 Kelton St. does not offer parking.
Does 190 Kelton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Kelton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Kelton St. have a pool?
No, 190 Kelton St. does not have a pool.
Does 190 Kelton St. have accessible units?
No, 190 Kelton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Kelton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Kelton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
