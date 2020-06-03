190 Kelton St.

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM /2 BATHROOM CONDO WITH CENTRAL AIR, LAUNDRY IN UNIT AND VERY CLOSE TO THE TRAIN Step into this beautiful home that is perfect for a group of 4 who would like to raise their lifestyle. Freshly painted, new doors, floors, lighting, appliances and granite. All the bells & whistles of a new home in a beautiful brownstone located on the entrance way to Brookline's Coolidge Corner area and easy access to Greenline, Allston, Village, nightlife and restaurants. This is available asap for rent.