Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:32 AM

19 Seaverns Ave

19 Seaverns Avenue · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Seaverns Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
JUST LISTED Available August 1st! Don't miss!!

*NOTE: pictures are a sample of the finished product of the same layout unit.

Property Features:
*Gut renovation
*Breakfast Bar
*Granite Counter Tops
*New Stainless Steel Appliances
*HEAT & HW included
*Open concept
*Spacious living room
*Professionally managed bldg.
*Private Porch

Description:
Bright and spacious renovated one-bedroom apartment that will be completely updated! This condo quality unit is located on the first floor of a professionally managed building and INCLUDES heat and hot water!

The kitchen has just been renovated to include brand new custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous granite countertops with a breakfast bar! The kitchen is very large and has a fridge, gas stove, dishwasher with great cabinet space. Complete open concept into the large living room which has three large windows bringing in lots of natural light. Off the living room is the private rear porch for outdoor enjoyment!

The bedroom is large with double closets. The bathroom will be completely renovated to include shower with subway tile walls, brand new vanity and large medicine cabinet.

There will be hardwood floors throughout the living room, hallway, and bedroom and new modern tile floor in the bath. Recessed lights throughout.

First month's rent ($2,450), security deposit ($2,450), 1/2 Realtor fee ($1,225), $25 application fee per applicant. Lease through 7/31/21 and good credit required.

Heat and hot water INCLUDED; tenant responsible for paying electric, cooking gas, and cable/Internet. 1-2 cats okay. No dogs and no smoking allowed. Assigned parking available for $150/month.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm an August 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you
Great Jamaica Plain location near the infamous Jamaica Pond (the largest body of water in Boston), and just a short distance to the Arnold Arboretum (huge amazing park and greenspace). Just steps out the door you reach the center of Jamaica Plain. Restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, cafes, banks, everything you need is at your feet! Grab the #39 bus is just 1 block away on Centre Street or walk about 7 minutes to Green Street T on the orange line. Easy access to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, South End, Back Bay and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Seaverns Ave have any available units?
19 Seaverns Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Seaverns Ave have?
Some of 19 Seaverns Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Seaverns Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19 Seaverns Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Seaverns Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Seaverns Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19 Seaverns Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19 Seaverns Ave does offer parking.
Does 19 Seaverns Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Seaverns Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Seaverns Ave have a pool?
No, 19 Seaverns Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19 Seaverns Ave have accessible units?
No, 19 Seaverns Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Seaverns Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Seaverns Ave has units with dishwashers.
