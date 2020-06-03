19 Seaverns Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

JUST LISTED Available August 1st! Don't miss!!



*NOTE: pictures are a sample of the finished product of the same layout unit.



Property Features:

*Gut renovation

*Breakfast Bar

*Granite Counter Tops

*New Stainless Steel Appliances

*HEAT & HW included

*Open concept

*Spacious living room

*Professionally managed bldg.

*Private Porch



Description:

Bright and spacious renovated one-bedroom apartment that will be completely updated! This condo quality unit is located on the first floor of a professionally managed building and INCLUDES heat and hot water!



The kitchen has just been renovated to include brand new custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous granite countertops with a breakfast bar! The kitchen is very large and has a fridge, gas stove, dishwasher with great cabinet space. Complete open concept into the large living room which has three large windows bringing in lots of natural light. Off the living room is the private rear porch for outdoor enjoyment!



The bedroom is large with double closets. The bathroom will be completely renovated to include shower with subway tile walls, brand new vanity and large medicine cabinet.



There will be hardwood floors throughout the living room, hallway, and bedroom and new modern tile floor in the bath. Recessed lights throughout.



First month's rent ($2,450), security deposit ($2,450), 1/2 Realtor fee ($1,225), $25 application fee per applicant. Lease through 7/31/21 and good credit required.



Heat and hot water INCLUDED; tenant responsible for paying electric, cooking gas, and cable/Internet. 1-2 cats okay. No dogs and no smoking allowed. Assigned parking available for $150/month.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm an August 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you

Great Jamaica Plain location near the infamous Jamaica Pond (the largest body of water in Boston), and just a short distance to the Arnold Arboretum (huge amazing park and greenspace). Just steps out the door you reach the center of Jamaica Plain. Restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, cafes, banks, everything you need is at your feet! Grab the #39 bus is just 1 block away on Centre Street or walk about 7 minutes to Green Street T on the orange line. Easy access to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, South End, Back Bay and Downtown.