Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

19 Melvin Ave.

19 Melvin Avenue · (617) 716-9817
Location

19 Melvin Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The Allston / Brighton area is a great alternative to Downtown Boston. It is only a few minutes on the T (Green Line) to the city and easily accessible to all of the major highways, making for an ideal commuter location. The neighborhoods are a mixture of apartment buildings and houses of all sizes. Home to the campuses of some of Boston's most prestigious colleges, the Allston Brighton area contains many bars, restaurants, and locally-owned commerce. With lots of great nightlife and atmosphere, it's no wonder many college students, young professionals, and families call it their home. Please call or text Kris @ 617.716.9817

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Melvin Ave. have any available units?
19 Melvin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Melvin Ave. have?
Some of 19 Melvin Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Melvin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
19 Melvin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Melvin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 19 Melvin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 19 Melvin Ave. offer parking?
No, 19 Melvin Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 19 Melvin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Melvin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Melvin Ave. have a pool?
No, 19 Melvin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 19 Melvin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 19 Melvin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Melvin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Melvin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
