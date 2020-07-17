19 Melvin Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

The Allston / Brighton area is a great alternative to Downtown Boston. It is only a few minutes on the T (Green Line) to the city and easily accessible to all of the major highways, making for an ideal commuter location. The neighborhoods are a mixture of apartment buildings and houses of all sizes. Home to the campuses of some of Boston's most prestigious colleges, the Allston Brighton area contains many bars, restaurants, and locally-owned commerce. With lots of great nightlife and atmosphere, it's no wonder many college students, young professionals, and families call it their home. Please call or text Kris @ 617.716.9817



Terms: One year lease