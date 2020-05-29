All apartments in Boston
19 Egremont Rd.

19 Egremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

19 Egremont Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Egremont Rd. have any available units?
19 Egremont Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 19 Egremont Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
19 Egremont Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Egremont Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Egremont Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 19 Egremont Rd. offer parking?
No, 19 Egremont Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 19 Egremont Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Egremont Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Egremont Rd. have a pool?
No, 19 Egremont Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 19 Egremont Rd. have accessible units?
No, 19 Egremont Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Egremont Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Egremont Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Egremont Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Egremont Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
