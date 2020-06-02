189 Warren Ave

Amenities

Beautiful and Huge Master Bedroom PLUS separate Office/Nursery/Den and soon-to-be RENOVATED kitchen! Best location in the South End! Only a short walk to the Prudential Center Green Line and Back Bay Orange Line. And steps away from fabulous restaurants in the South End and shopping in the Back Bay! This bright and sunny parlor level apartment overlooks beautiful Warren Ave and enjoys exceptionally high ceilings, 3 front-facing bay windows, decorative fireplace, original molding, hardwood floors throughout, and an in-unit washer/dryer. The oversized master bedroom has great closet space and could fit a king-sized bed. The bonus den room is perfect for a home office, den, or a nursery. Fully owner-occupied brownstone with newly updated common areas. Congratulations! Your wait for the perfect South End apartment is now over!!