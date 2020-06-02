All apartments in Boston
189 Warren Ave

189 Warren Avenue · (617) 993-6607
Location

189 Warren Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and Huge Master Bedroom PLUS separate Office/Nursery/Den and soon-to-be RENOVATED kitchen! Best location in the South End! Only a short walk to the Prudential Center Green Line and Back Bay Orange Line. And steps away from fabulous restaurants in the South End and shopping in the Back Bay! This bright and sunny parlor level apartment overlooks beautiful Warren Ave and enjoys exceptionally high ceilings, 3 front-facing bay windows, decorative fireplace, original molding, hardwood floors throughout, and an in-unit washer/dryer. The oversized master bedroom has great closet space and could fit a king-sized bed. The bonus den room is perfect for a home office, den, or a nursery. Fully owner-occupied brownstone with newly updated common areas. Congratulations! Your wait for the perfect South End apartment is now over!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Warren Ave have any available units?
189 Warren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Warren Ave have?
Some of 189 Warren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
189 Warren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Warren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 Warren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 189 Warren Ave offer parking?
No, 189 Warren Ave does not offer parking.
Does 189 Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Warren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 189 Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 189 Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 189 Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Warren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
