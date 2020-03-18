Rent Calculator
188 Hillside St.
188 Hillside St.
188 Hillside Street
Location
188 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 188 Hillside St. have any available units?
188 Hillside St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 188 Hillside St. currently offering any rent specials?
188 Hillside St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Hillside St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Hillside St. is pet friendly.
Does 188 Hillside St. offer parking?
No, 188 Hillside St. does not offer parking.
Does 188 Hillside St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Hillside St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Hillside St. have a pool?
No, 188 Hillside St. does not have a pool.
Does 188 Hillside St. have accessible units?
No, 188 Hillside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Hillside St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Hillside St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Hillside St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Hillside St. does not have units with air conditioning.
