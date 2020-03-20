185 Washington St 302

Amenities

Luxury resort-living at its best - Property Id: 282102



Simply the most anticipated project to come to Brighton, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Brighton's premiere new apartment development. Offering over 20,000 sq. ft. of amenity space including a redeveloped cathedral housing a concierge desk, coffee bar, movie lounge and 8,000 sq. ft. fitness area. Outdoor roofdeck pool with lounge and grilling area coming to Phase 3. Units features high quality vinyl flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with built-in microwaves. Most kitchens feature large islands with waterfall countertops. Bathrooms offer backlit mirrors, custom vanities and ceramic tiles throughout. Units also feature large windows with unique accents in many units. Several different floor plans to choose from! Ask agent about parking options!

