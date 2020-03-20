All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

185 Washington St 302

185 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

185 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Luxury resort-living at its best - Property Id: 282102

Simply the most anticipated project to come to Brighton, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Brighton's premiere new apartment development. Offering over 20,000 sq. ft. of amenity space including a redeveloped cathedral housing a concierge desk, coffee bar, movie lounge and 8,000 sq. ft. fitness area. Outdoor roofdeck pool with lounge and grilling area coming to Phase 3. Units features high quality vinyl flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with built-in microwaves. Most kitchens feature large islands with waterfall countertops. Bathrooms offer backlit mirrors, custom vanities and ceramic tiles throughout. Units also feature large windows with unique accents in many units. Several different floor plans to choose from! Ask agent about parking options!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282102
Property Id 282102

(RLNE5786689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Washington St 302 have any available units?
185 Washington St 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Washington St 302 have?
Some of 185 Washington St 302's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Washington St 302 currently offering any rent specials?
185 Washington St 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Washington St 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Washington St 302 is pet friendly.
Does 185 Washington St 302 offer parking?
Yes, 185 Washington St 302 does offer parking.
Does 185 Washington St 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Washington St 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Washington St 302 have a pool?
Yes, 185 Washington St 302 has a pool.
Does 185 Washington St 302 have accessible units?
No, 185 Washington St 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Washington St 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Washington St 302 has units with dishwashers.
