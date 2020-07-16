185 Washington St 107

Amenities

Flexible and spacious 2bd/1ba offered at the Overlook at St. Gabriel's in Brighton! Simply the most anticipated project to come to Brighton, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Brighton's premiere new apartment development. Offering over 20,000 sq. ft. of amenity space including 24hr concierge, cafe, bar, movie lounge and 8,000 sq. ft. fitness area. Outdoor pool with lounge & grilling area coming with Phase 3. Units features high quality vinyl flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with built-in microwaves. Most kitchens feature large islands with waterfall countertops. Bathrooms offer backlit mirrors, custom vanities and ceramic tiles throughout. Several different floor plans to choose from! Access to and from the development is easy. A quick 5 minute walk to the MBTA B line at Washington St. along with service from multiple bus lines at the edge of the property. A shuttle will transport the tenants to and from the Boston Landing commuter rail stop.

