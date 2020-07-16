All apartments in Boston
185 Washington St 107
185 Washington St 107

185 Washington Street · (860) 970-9638
Location

185 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 107 · Avail. now

$3,562

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Luxe Resort Living - Property Id: 282117

Flexible and spacious 2bd/1ba offered at the Overlook at St. Gabriel's in Brighton! Simply the most anticipated project to come to Brighton, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Brighton's premiere new apartment development. Offering over 20,000 sq. ft. of amenity space including 24hr concierge, cafe, bar, movie lounge and 8,000 sq. ft. fitness area. Outdoor pool with lounge & grilling area coming with Phase 3. Units features high quality vinyl flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with built-in microwaves. Most kitchens feature large islands with waterfall countertops. Bathrooms offer backlit mirrors, custom vanities and ceramic tiles throughout. Several different floor plans to choose from! Access to and from the development is easy. A quick 5 minute walk to the MBTA B line at Washington St. along with service from multiple bus lines at the edge of the property. A shuttle will transport the tenants to and from the Boston Landing commuter rail stop.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/185-washington-st-brighton-ma-unit-107/282117
Property Id 282117

(RLNE5946809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Washington St 107 have any available units?
185 Washington St 107 has a unit available for $3,562 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Washington St 107 have?
Some of 185 Washington St 107's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Washington St 107 currently offering any rent specials?
185 Washington St 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Washington St 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Washington St 107 is pet friendly.
Does 185 Washington St 107 offer parking?
No, 185 Washington St 107 does not offer parking.
Does 185 Washington St 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Washington St 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Washington St 107 have a pool?
Yes, 185 Washington St 107 has a pool.
Does 185 Washington St 107 have accessible units?
No, 185 Washington St 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Washington St 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Washington St 107 has units with dishwashers.
