1810 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Heat and hot water is included in the monthly rent. Cat welcome. Laundry on site. The building has elevators serving its six floors. It also has handsome and well kept landscaping and sits atop a knoll opposite the Boston College streetcar line. It is very conveniently located around the corner from Cleveland Circle, with that neighborhood s abundance of retail shops, restaurants, consumer services, and recreational resources. Limited on-site parking is available. The area is culturally active, family-centered and friendly.