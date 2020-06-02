All apartments in Boston
1810 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:38 PM

1810 Commonwealth Ave.

1810 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Heat and hot water is included in the monthly rent. Cat welcome. Laundry on site. The building has elevators serving its six floors. It also has handsome and well kept landscaping and sits atop a knoll opposite the Boston College streetcar line. It is very conveniently located around the corner from Cleveland Circle, with that neighborhood s abundance of retail shops, restaurants, consumer services, and recreational resources. Limited on-site parking is available. The area is culturally active, family-centered and friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1810 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1810 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Commonwealth Ave. offers parking.
Does 1810 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1810 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1810 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
