181 Salem St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
181 Salem St.
181 Salem Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
181 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End
Amenities
on-site laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 181 Salem St. have any available units?
181 Salem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 181 Salem St. currently offering any rent specials?
181 Salem St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Salem St. pet-friendly?
No, 181 Salem St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 181 Salem St. offer parking?
No, 181 Salem St. does not offer parking.
Does 181 Salem St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Salem St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Salem St. have a pool?
No, 181 Salem St. does not have a pool.
Does 181 Salem St. have accessible units?
No, 181 Salem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Salem St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Salem St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Salem St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Salem St. does not have units with air conditioning.
