Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

180 Newton Street #4 - Unit 4 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath - Heat & Hot Water Included, Off Street Parking - Available for 9/1 move-in!



Beautifully maintained sunny spacious top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently near Oak Square and YMCA. This open floor plan features everything you need including in unit laundry, recessed lighting, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a walk-in master closet.



Rent includes heat and hot water, plus deeded parking and extra parking for your guest.



Close to the city but also walking distance to the Charles River and the rowing club. Easy access to transportation and major highways for a great commute.



A must SEE !



Available 9/1/2020



(RLNE4245612)