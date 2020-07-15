All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
180 Newton Street #4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

180 Newton Street #4

180 Newton St · (617) 202-3815
Location

180 Newton St, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 180 Newton Street #4 - Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
180 Newton Street #4 - Unit 4 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath - Heat & Hot Water Included, Off Street Parking - Available for 9/1 move-in!

Beautifully maintained sunny spacious top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently near Oak Square and YMCA. This open floor plan features everything you need including in unit laundry, recessed lighting, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a walk-in master closet.

Rent includes heat and hot water, plus deeded parking and extra parking for your guest.

Close to the city but also walking distance to the Charles River and the rowing club. Easy access to transportation and major highways for a great commute.

A must SEE !

Available 9/1/2020

(RLNE4245612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Newton Street #4 have any available units?
180 Newton Street #4 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Newton Street #4 have?
Some of 180 Newton Street #4's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Newton Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
180 Newton Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Newton Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Newton Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 180 Newton Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 180 Newton Street #4 offers parking.
Does 180 Newton Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Newton Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Newton Street #4 have a pool?
No, 180 Newton Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 180 Newton Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 180 Newton Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Newton Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Newton Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
