18 Melvin Ave.

Updated two bedroom apartment for rent in Brighton near Washington Street / Comm. Ave. intersection. One minute walk to B-line, ten minute walk to C-line. Apartment and building features the following:
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
