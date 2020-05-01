All apartments in Boston
18 Melvin Ave.

18 Melvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18 Melvin Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated two bedroom apartment for rent in Brighton near Washington Street / Comm. Ave. intersection. One minute walk to B-line, ten minute walk to C-line. Apartment and building features the following:

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Melvin Ave. have any available units?
18 Melvin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Melvin Ave. have?
Some of 18 Melvin Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Melvin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
18 Melvin Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Melvin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 18 Melvin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 18 Melvin Ave. offer parking?
No, 18 Melvin Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 18 Melvin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Melvin Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Melvin Ave. have a pool?
No, 18 Melvin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 18 Melvin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 18 Melvin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Melvin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Melvin Ave. has units with dishwashers.
