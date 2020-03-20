18 East Springfield St..

Amenities

Sunny floor through 2 bed, 1 bath on quiet, tree-lined side street in the South End, near Boston University Medical Center. Spacious living dining area with hardwood floors, 2 sided fireplace, walk-out deck. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and direct access to bath. 2nd bedroom. New carpet in both bedrooms. Washer-dryer in Unit. All Utilities are separately metered and paid by tenants, except for cold water. This building was built in 1986 so no lead paint. There is Free resident parking on the street. Sorry, NO PETS allowed. This is a convenient location to Boston Medical Center, and also easy commute to Back Bay and Downtown Boston.



Terms: One year lease