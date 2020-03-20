All apartments in Boston
Find more places like
18 East Springfield St..
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

18 East Springfield St.

18 East Springfield Street · (617) 792-6187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 East Springfield Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sunny floor through 2 bed, 1 bath on quiet, tree-lined side street in the South End, near Boston University Medical Center. Spacious living dining area with hardwood floors, 2 sided fireplace, walk-out deck. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and direct access to bath. 2nd bedroom. New carpet in both bedrooms. Washer-dryer in Unit. All Utilities are separately metered and paid by tenants, except for cold water. This building was built in 1986 so no lead paint. There is Free resident parking on the street. Sorry, NO PETS allowed. This is a convenient location to Boston Medical Center, and also easy commute to Back Bay and Downtown Boston.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18 East Springfield St. have any available units?
18 East Springfield St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 East Springfield St. have?
Some of 18 East Springfield St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 East Springfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
18 East Springfield St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 East Springfield St. pet-friendly?
No, 18 East Springfield St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 18 East Springfield St. offer parking?
No, 18 East Springfield St. does not offer parking.
Does 18 East Springfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 East Springfield St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 East Springfield St. have a pool?
No, 18 East Springfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 18 East Springfield St. have accessible units?
No, 18 East Springfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 East Springfield St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 East Springfield St. has units with dishwashers.

