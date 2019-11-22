Rent Calculator
18 Burney
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
18 Burney
18 Burney Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
18 Burney Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bright
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Burney have any available units?
18 Burney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 18 Burney currently offering any rent specials?
18 Burney isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Burney pet-friendly?
No, 18 Burney is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 18 Burney offer parking?
No, 18 Burney does not offer parking.
Does 18 Burney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Burney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Burney have a pool?
No, 18 Burney does not have a pool.
Does 18 Burney have accessible units?
No, 18 Burney does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Burney have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Burney does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Burney have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Burney does not have units with air conditioning.
