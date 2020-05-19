Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 178 Hillside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
178 Hillside
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
178 Hillside
178 Hillside Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
178 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 5 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 178 Hillside have any available units?
178 Hillside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 178 Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
178 Hillside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Hillside is pet friendly.
Does 178 Hillside offer parking?
No, 178 Hillside does not offer parking.
Does 178 Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Hillside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Hillside have a pool?
No, 178 Hillside does not have a pool.
Does 178 Hillside have accessible units?
No, 178 Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Hillside have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Hillside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Hillside have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Hillside does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College