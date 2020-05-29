All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

1750 Washington St.

1750 Washington Street · (617) 939-6945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1750 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Available 08/01/2020 is a 2 bedroom condo on the corner of Washington Street and Mass Ave! Directly above the new South End lounge Bar Lyon. This unit features a large sunlit condo, fully tiled bathroom, laundry, full modern kitchen and bathroom. There is laundry in the building. Very close to Boston University Medical, Northeastern (NEU), New England Conservatory, Boston Medical Center. Very close to Back Bay and many local eateries and attractions! Street parking is available. This unit and building are both professionally managed. Call w/ any questions, (617) 939-6945 Elijah E. Arnold

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Washington St. have any available units?
1750 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1750 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1750 Washington St. offer parking?
No, 1750 Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 1750 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 1750 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 1750 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Washington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
