Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
175 W 8th
175 West Eighth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
175 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 175 W 8th have any available units?
175 W 8th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 175 W 8th currently offering any rent specials?
175 W 8th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 W 8th pet-friendly?
No, 175 W 8th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 175 W 8th offer parking?
No, 175 W 8th does not offer parking.
Does 175 W 8th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 W 8th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 W 8th have a pool?
No, 175 W 8th does not have a pool.
Does 175 W 8th have accessible units?
No, 175 W 8th does not have accessible units.
Does 175 W 8th have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 W 8th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 W 8th have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 W 8th does not have units with air conditioning.
