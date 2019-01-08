All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

175 W 8th

175 West Eighth Street · No Longer Available
Location

175 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 W 8th have any available units?
175 W 8th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 175 W 8th currently offering any rent specials?
175 W 8th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 W 8th pet-friendly?
No, 175 W 8th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 175 W 8th offer parking?
No, 175 W 8th does not offer parking.
Does 175 W 8th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 W 8th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 W 8th have a pool?
No, 175 W 8th does not have a pool.
Does 175 W 8th have accessible units?
No, 175 W 8th does not have accessible units.
Does 175 W 8th have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 W 8th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 W 8th have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 W 8th does not have units with air conditioning.
