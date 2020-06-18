Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 4
174 Saint Alphonsus
174 Saint Alphonsus Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
174 Saint Alphonsus Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 2 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 174 Saint Alphonsus have any available units?
174 Saint Alphonsus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 174 Saint Alphonsus currently offering any rent specials?
174 Saint Alphonsus isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Saint Alphonsus pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Saint Alphonsus is pet friendly.
Does 174 Saint Alphonsus offer parking?
No, 174 Saint Alphonsus does not offer parking.
Does 174 Saint Alphonsus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Saint Alphonsus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Saint Alphonsus have a pool?
No, 174 Saint Alphonsus does not have a pool.
Does 174 Saint Alphonsus have accessible units?
No, 174 Saint Alphonsus does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Saint Alphonsus have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Saint Alphonsus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Saint Alphonsus have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Saint Alphonsus does not have units with air conditioning.
