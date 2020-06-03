173 Trenton

Amenities

Modern, condo quality 4 bed, two FULL bathroom apartment in the heart of Eagle Hill. HUGE PRIVATE DECK with unobstructed city views!!! Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings and one OFF street parking spot included. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. ALL bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Airport T stop just a few blocks away - two stops on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Walking distance to Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio/Crossfit and restaurants (Reel House, Cunard Tavern, Carmella's) all within a few blocks from your front door. Features: A/C, A/C, Central Air, Central Air, Central Air Conditioning, Central Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Duplex, Duplex, Eat-in Kitchen, Eat-in Kitchen, Fenced Yard, Fenced Yard, Full bath with tub, Full bath with tub, Gutters, Gutters, Hardwood Floors, Hardwood Floors, Internet, Internet, Jeffries Point, Laundry in Unit, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, New/Renovated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Wood Deck, Wood Deck, washing machine, washing machine



Terms: One year lease