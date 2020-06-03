All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

173 Trenton

173 Trenton Street · (781) 690-6203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

173 Trenton Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
yoga
Modern, condo quality 4 bed, two FULL bathroom apartment in the heart of Eagle Hill. HUGE PRIVATE DECK with unobstructed city views!!! Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings and one OFF street parking spot included. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. ALL bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Airport T stop just a few blocks away - two stops on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Walking distance to Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio/Crossfit and restaurants (Reel House, Cunard Tavern, Carmella's) all within a few blocks from your front door. Features: A/C, A/C, Central Air, Central Air, Central Air Conditioning, Central Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Duplex, Duplex, Eat-in Kitchen, Eat-in Kitchen, Fenced Yard, Fenced Yard, Full bath with tub, Full bath with tub, Gutters, Gutters, Hardwood Floors, Hardwood Floors, Internet, Internet, Jeffries Point, Laundry in Unit, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, New/Renovated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Wood Deck, Wood Deck, washing machine, washing machine

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Trenton have any available units?
173 Trenton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Trenton have?
Some of 173 Trenton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Trenton currently offering any rent specials?
173 Trenton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Trenton pet-friendly?
No, 173 Trenton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 173 Trenton offer parking?
Yes, 173 Trenton does offer parking.
Does 173 Trenton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Trenton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Trenton have a pool?
No, 173 Trenton does not have a pool.
Does 173 Trenton have accessible units?
No, 173 Trenton does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Trenton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Trenton has units with dishwashers.
